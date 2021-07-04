Tiger Woods' Car Crash Caused by Speed, Authorities Say

The cause of Tiger Woods' car crash in February that left him hospitalized with serious injuries has been determined. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the primary cause of the crash was speed.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Villanueva said that Woods was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour during the crash before he hit a tree. Villanueva stressed that "no preferential treatment" was given to Woods and that they were only able to release the findings of the crash with his permission.

Captain of the Lomita Station, James Powers, said the primary cause of the crash was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. He said that they did not conduct a field sobriety test at the time because it was inappropriate given the seriousness of Woods' injuries. Powers said that there was no evidence of impairment, alcohol, narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on Woods, and that there was no evidence he was on his cell phone or driving during the accident.

In a statement on Wednesday, Woods said he was continuing to focus on his recovery and family following the close of the investigation.

"I am so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911," he wrote. "I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital. I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."

Earlier this month, Villanueva said that the investigation into Woods' crash had been completed, but declined to share its findings at the time due to "privacy issues."

"A cause has been determined. The investigation has concluded," he said. "However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we are going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we'll be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Woods was the sole driver and occupant in the crash, which took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California on Feb. 23. The 45-year-old athlete had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle he was driving was totaled after it traveled several hundred feet from the center divider, hit a tree and rolled over several times. Officials said at the time that they suspected speed was a factor in his accident.

"There was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever. He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics, or anything like that, that would bring that into question," Villanueva previously told reporters when asked if Woods could possibly face reckless driving charges. "This is what it is, an accident."

Meanwhile, Dr. Anish Mahajan -- the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where Woods underwent emergency surgery on his leg -- said that he would be undergoing continuing orthopaedic care and recovery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center," Dr. Mahajan said in a statement at the time. "Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."



In a statement last month, Woods said he was now recovering at home.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," he said. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."