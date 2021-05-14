Tiffany Moon Is Not Leaving 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Despite Fan Speculation

Dr. Tiffany Moon isn't going anywhere. Despite hints otherwise, the 36-year-old reality star is not leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Moon's publicist tells ET, "The rumors of her leaving the show are not true."

On Friday, Moon fans speculated that she was leaving the Bravo series when the bios on her social media accounts were changed to read "previous cast member."

She then shared a photo of herself on her phone, writing, "Good morning everyone. It’s time for a change. Have a wonderful day!"

On Instagram, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself smiling, writing, "Do not let the darkness of others dim your light. ⭐️"

Moon later changed her bio to read, "Season 5 Cast Member #RHOD."

The speculative social media activity came shortly after part two of the season 5 reunion of RHOD aired. Moon and co-star Kameron Westcott had a heated back and forth, involving accusations of racism from each of the women.

Westcott's family has since been accused of tweeting, and in some cases deleting, offensive comments directly aimed at Moon. One such message, which has since been deleted, claimed that anti-racism was a form of racism.

“The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling. Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she’s earned as a physician and as a hard working mother," Moon's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, tells ET in a statement. "These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds.”

Bravo is standing with Moon. "Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Anti-racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence," read a statement posted on the network's Instagram.

ET has reached out to Westcott for comment, but she previously opened up to ET about the ups and downs of her relationship with Moon.

"Tiffany and I had moved forward, we had patched our friendship, and I trusted her that we had moved forward," Westcott explained to ET back in March. "Every time I'd go on social media, I would see negative things about me or insinuating things about me. Maybe not say my name, but insinuating things and it was kind of hurtful things. So, 2020 is behind us, 2021 is here, and I want positivity in my life. We've been through so much and so many people in our world have lost so much that I want to be surrounded with happiness. And if I can't trust her in my life, I don't really feel like I should allow her to take a peek into my life."