Three 6 Mafia to Perform First Indoor Arena Show Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

Three 6 Mafia is returning to the stage. The group announced on Friday that they're set to host the first indoor arena concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, planned for Dec. 11 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, was approved by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and sod in "pods of 4 people or less" to ensure safety.

"Make sure you wear a mask, social distancing -- y'all know what it is," Juicy J told fans on Instagram. Sean Da Don and Project Pat are set to make appearances at the show.

Rupp Arena's 21,017 capacity will be limited to 15 percent, which includes 3,152 concert-goers and event staff, according to ABC's WTVQ. Attendees will be subject to temperature checks upon entry and will be required to wear masks during the entire event.

"We have been in contact with the KY State Department of Health for many weeks working out the details and coming up with a plan that fulfills the safety protocols recommended by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Lexington Center Corporation CEO and President Bill Owen said, per WTVQ. "We are confident that the measures we have put in place will provide a safe environment for patrons to come out and enjoy live entertainment. We are excited for this opportunity to reopen our doors and welcome concert-goers back to Rupp Arena!"

