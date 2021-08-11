Thomas Rhett Shares 5-Year-Old Daughter's 'First Song' in Sweet Instagram Post

Thomas Rhett is a proud papa.

The country music star is showing off his young daughter's musical passion, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to post a clip of 5-year-old Willa Gray's first ever musical creation. In a video of Thomas Rhett and his little girl, the singer asks her what she would like to name the track. Willa bashfully whispers something inaudible and her dad laughs, "You wrote it! What do you wanna call it?"

They agreed on the title "Willa Gray's First Song," before kicking off with the actual tune.

The song itself features a mid-tempo beat and a catchy hook, with Willa singing, "You don't have to do nothing for yourself."

While it's a bit hard to make out some of the young artist's lyrics, the song is mainly about wanting to play with her many friends, and how they won't have to go home and "can spend the night with us."

Thomas Rhett shares Willa with wife Lauren Akins -- and they are also parents to daughters Ada, 3, and Lennon, 1. Soon, the couple will be welcoming a fourth girl to their growing family!

The country singer talked to ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of the 2021 CMT Music Awards in June, about awaiting the birth of his fourth daughter and how it feels.

"It's overwhelming to be honest with you," Thomas Rhett admitted to ET. "We're due in November and we're gonna have four little girls and it's just gonna be awesome. I feel like I've gotten very good at being a 'girl dad,' so very, very excited about it."

