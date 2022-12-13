This Christmas Song Ended Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Billboard Hot 100 Streak

Taylor Swift's Billboard reign has come to an end. The singer, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, was kicked off the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by Mariah Carey's 1994 track, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Before the festive song swept in, Swift's "Anti-Hero" held the chart's top spot for six weeks. It now sits at number six on the list, with three other Christmas songs and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage's song, "Creepin'," ranking higher.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is now celebrating its ninth total week atop the Hot 100 and has become the first song to have led in four distinct runs on the ranking, Billboard announced.

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 17, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 12, 2022

While Swift has been dethroned, her Midnights album made quite the impact on the chart. In October, Billboard revealed that Swift became the first artist in its 64-year history to claim the entire top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

All 10 songs in the Hot 100's top tier were from Midnights, which also sat at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart at the time, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years. Billboard also said that the entire standard version of Swift's 10th studio album claimed 13 of the top 15 spots on the chart.

Overall, Swift has had 40 top 10s, the most among women in the chart's history.