The 'Winter House' Season 2 Trailer Is Here!

Winter (House) is coming!

"This will be the longest Paige and I have ever spent together [as a couple]," Craig confesses in the trailer. The two got together soon after filming season 1 of the series.

"I'm not used to living with a boyfriend," Paige admits. "I'm f**king terrified."

It's also a first for Kyle and Amanda: the first time they've filmed a show together while married, having tied the knot at the end of Summer House's most-recent season. Their "honeymoon phase" seems sweet for them, but a bit nauseating for their roomies.

As for those roomies, Kory is Craig's college pal, while Jessica snagged her invite to the group via Jason. Rachel comes to the crew by way of Kyle and Amanda; she did the flowers for their wedding! All the newbies are single and more than ready to mingle, with the trailer promising some unexpected hookups.

Check it out here:

Of course, Winter House's first season sparked a series of shockwaves that reverberated through recent seasons of Summer House and Southern Charm. When Lindsay shows up, she's forced to settle things with Jason; the two dated after filming season 1, but broke things off after a pregnancy scare and miscarriage.

Then there's the Austen of it all. According to him, the night Lindsay and Carl officially became boyfriend and girlfriend, Austen "woke up with her hand on my d**k." Viewers will also see Austen and Ciara work through some things, after he sent her some mixed messages in the Hamptons -- and it doesn't seem like it goes well.

"All you do is put me in weird situations, Austen!" Ciara shouts at her one-time hookup.

Bravo

The Toms bring plenty of drama, too, with the cast digging into what's going on with Schwartz's marriage to Katie Maloney. The two had not yet made their split public when Winter House filmed.

"I just can't imagine my life without her," he tearfully admits to Kyle and Amanda.

Winter House premieres on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.