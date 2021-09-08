The 'Winter House' Season 1 Trailer Is Here!

"Men and women of Stowe. Old friends, new friends and dingleberries, we came here to party!"

Expect wild (and wacky) winter sports, pranks in parkas and, of course, hot tub hook-ups.

"I'm so single," Ciara tells Paige while en route to their ski chalet. "Unless somebody comes and, like, blows me out of the f**king water."



"You have to be literally been sent by God himself," Paige tells her pal, before the trailer cuts to some flirty moments between the fashion influencer and her new roomie, Italian model Andrea.

Check out the full trailer here:

Sparks seem to fly between Lindsay and Jason, with the PR pro telling the Bravo newbie, "I'm trying to kidnap you to bring you home with me" before a series of scenes play out of Jason spilling details on their hook-up(s) to Luke.

Then there's Austen and Ciara, whose much-rumored romance is finally confirmed with a mountainside smooch!

"Ciara is so pretty, it is, like, intimidating," Austen later confesses to Jason, but things seem to take a complicated turn when Austen and Lindsay's friendship starts to turn romantic, too! It's a reality TV love... quadrangle?? Oh, and Austen's ex, Madison LeCroy, enters the chat -- literally -- texting Austen while he's away from home.

"Hold on, let me get this right: Three girls, fighting over Austen Kroll?!" Paige asks in a confessional. "Just confused."

Naturally, drama follows, as all the love in the air appears to turn cold. Paige is in tears, Lindsay's drunk and telling Austen she loves him, Ciara has a breakdown, Gabby and Julia are stirring the pot... and Amanda's MIA!

Bravo

Winter House premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.