'The White Lotus' Adds Haley Lu Richardson and More to Growing Season 2 Cast

The star-studded ensemble for The White Lotus season 2 continues to grow. On Tuesday, HBO confirmed to ET that F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson have all joined the cast as series regulars.

Abraham, who currently stars on the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson, while DiMarco (Syfy’s The Magicians) will play his grandson and recent college graduate, Albie Di Grasso.

Additionally, Hollander, who also appears in The King’s Man, will play an English expat named Quentin, who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew, and Richardson (Five Feet Apart) will appear as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

The four new cast members join Michael Imperioli, who rounds out the Di Grasso trio as Dominic, and Aubrey Plaza, who will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White, the social satire follows a group of employees and guests at a luxury Hawaiian resort, where their unexpected interactions lead to even more unexpected results.

The second season will leave Hawaii behind for another White Lotus property, which is rumored to be in Italy. However, that location has not been confirmed by HBO, which did not comment on The Hollywood Reporter’s story.