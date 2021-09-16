'The Wendy Williams Show' Will Return Without Wendy Williams, Guest Hosts to Fill In

The Wendy Williams Show must go on, even without Wendy Williams. After delaying the premiere of season 14 several times due to the host's "ongoing health issues," the show announced on Tuesday that it will return with new episodes starting Monday, Oct. 18.

However, instead of Williams hosting, there will be "guest hosts and panels" filling in for her, though they have yet to be announced. "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," read the show's statement.

In 2018, Williams revealed that she suffers from Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones. In the statement, The Wendy Williams Show is adamant that she will return as host.

"Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair," the message reads. "We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers."

In mid-September, the show revealed that Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The program then subsequently postponed its Sept. 20 season premiere date to Oct. 4. They then postponed the premiere again to Oct. 18.

Before news broke that Williams had COVID-19, The Wendy Williams Show released a statement saying she was dealing "with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations." Then, following the news of Williams' coronavirus battle, TMZ reported that she was voluntarily hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Williams was also spotted by DailyMail photographers in a wheelchair, leaving her Manhattan apartment.

"I did speak with Wendy, she's stabilized, she's doing all right. You know, I can't give all the blow by blows. I told her I'll never proceed her voice through the show," he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy's going to make it."

Her brother added, "It's not an easy fight. It's not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother's passing. It's not easy. This isn't easy, but it's necessary. But she's doing well, she's stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there."