The Weeknd Inspires Instant Memes Following Super Bowl LV Halftime Show: See the Reactions

The Weeknd's highly anticipated 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show definitely garnered plenty of reaction on social media.

The 30-year-old singer performed all of his biggest hits during halftime, including "Starboy," "I Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming, "Call Out My Name," Save Your Tears," "Blinding Lights" and more. He had no special guests, and prior to the performance, said that he spent $7 million of his own money to make the show up to his standards.

Some viewers wondered where the money went.

The Weeknd really spent $7 million on cardboard cutouts and 10 smoke machines #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gpMljUAtex — Beef Stew (@jalepeno_69) February 8, 2021

“That half time show was boring” “The Weeknd doesn’t even know how to sing” “His music is only made for the bedroom” “Worst Super Bowl show in history” “This really costed 7 million dollars 😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/M6W9vKG2mN — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 8, 2021

Of course, others loved the performance and praised The Weeknd's vocals as well as his artistic vision.

#SuperBowl I never heard The Weeknd perform before, but I love the creativity of his halftime show! pic.twitter.com/jgTvMgzyuZ — Sarah Edgar (@See1115) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd and overall production was the best halftime show in my recent memory. I usually skip it. Phenomenal. #SuperBowl — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) February 8, 2021

The weeknd had some of the best live vocals during his Superbowl performance & nobody can tell me otherwise. That was effortless — Bianca (@kiwifenty) February 8, 2021

the weeknd really said “oh you don’t want to give me a grammy let me bring the grammy to you”

you go abel#nfl #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/s1ykKKr0NR — audrey ¹ᴰ (@cherrysswift) February 8, 2021

But social media couldn't get enough of the masks made out of bandages that the dancers wore.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," The Weeknd told Variety ahead of his big performance.

A different way to incorporate masks. pic.twitter.com/3yFu7vCCjv — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) February 8, 2021

Wear a mask, people. pic.twitter.com/HsSmNOzREa — Brian Jacobs - The Painted Lines (@BrianMikeJacobs) February 8, 2021

One standout moment of the performance was The Weeknd's dizzying camerawork while performing "I Can't Feel My Face," which lent itself to instant memes.

Not not true 😏 https://t.co/N3TfmnDBxC — Matt James (@mattjames919) February 8, 2021

When you close your eyes after a night of drinks. #TheSpins #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/0jSsGItqeR — Baily Lee (@bailylee22) February 8, 2021

When someone knocks on your door pic.twitter.com/JdoS7Dgs4x — Humans of Higher Ed (@HumanOfHigherEd) February 8, 2021

My friends asking me how many drinks I've had at the club #theweeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rdFcdY8E6d — ⭐ (@xMusicAddictX) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

how i'll be 1:37 a.m. first time back at a bar after getting the vaccine pic.twitter.com/WIUgZ9sGw2 — tim cato (@tim_cato) February 8, 2021

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a lot of fans pointed out that it's a challenging time to put on a halftime show.

"Everyone it’s a pandemic! Be kind," one Twitter user wrote. "Let’s see you plan & perform next halftime show. Keep going @theweeknd! I still love your music. Come over with the masked men anytime. #SuperBowl."

At a press conference ahead of the performance, The Weeknd noted, "I don't like to spoon-feed the audience. Hopefully they can pick up some of their own theories and conclusions of what the show is saying and the story I'm telling from the performance."