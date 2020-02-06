The Weeknd Donates $500,000 to Black Lives Matter Causes and Urges the Wealthy to ‘Give Big’

The Weeknd is using his wealth for good. The 30-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram on Monday night to publicly share some recent donations to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in the hopes that others will do the same.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," he captioned screenshots of the donations. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount.#blacklivesmatter."

The "Blinding Lights" singer is one of many celebrities who have donated to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced a $200,000 donation to the NAACP, Chrissy Teigen posted that she donated $200,000 to bail outs of protesters across the country. Other stars including Janelle Monáe, Seth Rogen, Kehlani, Don Cheadle, Jameela Jamil, Cynthia Nixon, Harry Styles and more have all publicly shared their donations.

The surge in donations comes after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died when a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, holding him down for more than eight minutes. His death, along with other senseless deaths of people of color around the country, has led to days of protesting.