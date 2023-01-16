'The Watchful Eye' Sneak Peek: Cast Breaks Down 'Highly Addictive' Freeform Thriller (Exclusive)

Something rotten is going on in The Greybourne and nobody is safe! ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at Freeform's new upcoming series, The Watchful Eye, which follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.

Elena quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives, and they'll stop at nothing to ensure their skeletons stay buried. But what they don't know is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

Created by Julie Durk, The Watchful Eye's star-studded cast breaks down the highs and lows of the thriller series in the exclusive featurette. Molino stars alongside Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Kelly Bishop. The stars all share their perspective on the electric residents of the mysterious Greybourne, and the tragic incident that brings them all together.

FreeForm

"Come for the Byzantine mysteries, stay for the extraordinary clothes," showrunner and executive producer Emily Fox (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), tells ET. "The wardrobe on this show is simply [chef's kiss]."

"It's smart, suspenseful, and highly addictive - it's the perfect binge for a discerning audience," Molino adds. "The formula of the classic whodunit thriller is tried and true because as an audience we're entrusted to also crack the case. TWE twists this classic on its head with a savvy and complicated woman (Elena) at the helm."

Molino, 30, tells ET that her favorite part of working on the series was the "commitment from all the cast and crew," adding that witnessing the dedication firsthand made it "so inspiring and comforting to know I was working on something that everyone put their heart in. From the intricate craftsmanship of our set -- the trap doors, secret staircases and hidden compartments -- to the rehearsals with the cast and nuances in costume, it was all a part of a beautiful collaboration that I'm so proud of."

"That and filming in the underbelly of an actual haunted insane asylum. Won't ever forget that feeling," Molino adds.

Fox shares the sentiment, adding that she was "obsessed" with the set for The Greybourne. "The only thing better than getting my dream apartment on the Upper West Side was getting a pretend version of it on a sound stage in Vancouver. I definitely sat in that lobby more than once fully imagining that I lived there. It was heaven!" she says.

And although both keep mum on some of the show's darkest secrets, they share the characters most likely to spin various on their head.

"Mrs. Ivey (Bishop) is a national treasure and I would die for her," Fox vows.

"Tory Ayres - the victim's sister," Molino shares. "There's a lot more than meets the eye with Tory. She's cunning, determined, and hellbent on her own mission. She's got deadly secrets and a hidden agenda. Amy Acker skillfully created a character that will leave you questioning your own morality."

FreeForm

Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner also serve as executive producers.

The Watchful Eye premieres on Monday, Jan. 30, with the first two episodes airing back to back. From there, one episode will air weekly. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.