The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Shares Terminal Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Tom Parker revealed some devastating news with his fans. The 32-year-old member of The Wanted took to Instagram on Monday to share that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

"Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why," the British singer captioned a photo of himself, his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and their 1-year-old daughter, Aurelia. "There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way."

In an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine (via BBC), Parker shares that he has a grade four glioblastoma tumor. He added that his doctors described the tumor as the "worst case scenario" and that it was terminal.

He also noted that though doctors told him the tumor was "inoperable," "I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this."

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," Parker added on Instagram. "It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx."

Parker and Hardwick are currently expecting their second child together, a baby boy. Hardwick is due to give birth in the next month.

The Wanted split up in 2014 to pursue other projects, but Parker's former boy bandmate, Max George, still shared his support on Instagram. "For those who don’t know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer," he wrote. "His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always lead The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way. Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together."