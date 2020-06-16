'The Walking Dead' Star Khary Payton Proudly Introduces Transgender Son Karter

Khary Payton couldn't be more proud. The Walking Dead star took to Instagram on Monday to introduce his fans, friends and followers to his transgender son, Karter.

"This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it," Payton began. "You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy."

As the actor revealed, it was 11-year-old Karter who "thought it would be cool" if his dad shared a post on social media.

"I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, 'Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.' 😅," Payton continued. "Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now."

Karter is the oldest child of Payton and his wife, Stacy. They are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Maya.

Stacy honored Karter in her own post on Instagram on Friday, writing, "I am overjoyed to introduce you to my son, Karter."

"When he was born we thought he was a girl. We were mistaken. He is a boy. A smart, funny, brave, loving, magnificent boy," she added. "Karter is so confident in who he is and was thrilled for me to let everyone know that he’s finally living as his true self. As a boy. As my son. As Karter. I am so incredibly proud of him and feel blessed every single day to be his mama."

