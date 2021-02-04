'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Finale: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Saved by Hilarie Burton in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will dive even deeper into Negan's past. ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode titled "Here's Negan" shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character narrowly escape death -- thanks to his wife, Lucille (played by Morgan's real-life spouse Hilarie Burton).

The finale episode picks up with Maggie back at Alexandria -- and Carol taking Negan away on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan reflects on his late wife and the events that led him to this point.

In a flashback scene, Negan comes face-to-face with a walker, and does his best to take it down. Their close battle seems like it'll end when Negan stabs the walker through the eye -- but it just keeps biting.

"Come on, seriously?" Negan quips -- as Lucille comes to his rescue, delivering a bullet to the walker's head.

"That was our last bullet," she notes.

Lucille, who is battling cancer, looks weak. "Are you all right?" Negan asks, clearly concerned.

"Uh huh," Lucille affirms, before heading back inside. "Turn the generator back on. I want to watch a movie."

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Fans of TWD know that Lucille ends up dying of pancreatic cancer shortly after the outbreak; though viewers first met Negan as a widower in season 6, his relationship with his wife was explored through flashbacks this season.

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. The episode is already available to watch on AMC+.