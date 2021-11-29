'The Voice': Wendy Moten Performs 'Jolene' With a Broken Elbow and Fractured Wrist

After taking a scary fall during last week's live shows, The Voice standout Wendy Moten is back and ready to compete!

"I know it's Challenge Week, but come on!" the singer joked with coach Blake Shelton as she prepared for her live performance on Monday.

"I'm so happy that you're OK," Blake said, as the two chatted about her stunning cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

Last Tuesday, Wendy had just completed her performance of "I Can't Help Myself" with Blake and her teammates, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham, when she fell to the ground as the trio walked off stage. After the show, she went to the hospital, only to learn that she had broken her right elbow and and fractured her left wrist.

After wowing the coaches with her subtle and striking cover of "Jolene," Wendy got glowing praise from her coach, who was impressed at the way she honored the original and pushed through her difficult week. "America, I've never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness," Blake said, urging viewers to vote for Wendy, who made it clear that she's not letting the injuries get her off track.

"I hav been a solo artist before, and I lost that, and I have the opportunity to make that happen again," she said. "I'm so close and I just can't see me giving that up."

Blake has made it no secret that he's one of Wendy's biggest fans this season. After landing the 4-chair turn to his team during the Blind Auditions, he has consistently declared that she is the most deserving singer he's ever coached.

"I'm gonna say this, and I'm probably gonna catch a lot of heat for it, but I don't care," Blake raved of her Top 20 performance earlier this season. "I've been doing this show for 21 seasons, as a a coach, and there is nobody that I want this more for, ever, than you. You deserve this."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.