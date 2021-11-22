'The Voice': Watch the Top 11 Live Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!

The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 21 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!

On Monday, each of the Top 11 singers are taking the stage for a brand new fan-selected performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 21 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.

Team Kelly Clarkson still has the season 21 advantage after her team swept the competition last week, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11 -- including the winner of the latest Instant Save, Gymani! Blake Shelton has three singers remaining in the competition, while John Legend and Ariana Grande have two apiece.

Check out all of the Top 11 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM BLAKE

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani

Hailey Mia

TEAM ARIANA

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

TEAM LEGEND

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!