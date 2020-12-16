'The Voice': Watch the Finale Performances from Carter Rubin, Jim Ranger, DeSz, John Holiday & Ian Flanigan

It's time to crown The Voice season 19 winner!

Monday's live show featured the season's Top 5 performers taking the stage for a new solo cover song and a performance of a debut single. And on Tuesday, the finalists performed one last time, joining their coaches for a duet before the winner was announced.

Gwen Stefani was looking for her first-ever Voice win with 15-year-old crooner Carter Rubin, while John Legend was hoping that music professor John Holiday impressed fans one more time with his incredible range. Kelly Clarkson was ready to sing backup for her fellow Texas-born diva, DeSz, while Blake Shelton had two impressive singer-songwriters vying to add yet another win to his trophy shelf: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

Check out all of the finale performances below:

THE TOP 5:

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Cover Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus

Original Single: "Up From Here"

Coach's Duet: "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" by Gwen Stefani feat. Blake Shelton

John Holiday (Team Legend)

Cover Song: "Halo" by Beyoncé

Original Single: "Where Do We Go"

Coach's Duet: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel

DeSz (Team Kelly)

Cover Song: "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

Original Single: "Holy Ground"

Coach's Duet: "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan

Jim Ranger (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "With a Little Help From My Friends" by Joe Cocker

Original Single: "Last"

Coach's Duet: "Streets of Bakersfield" by Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "In Color" by Jamey Johnson

Original Single: "Never Learn"

Coach's Duet: "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" by Willie Nelson

The Voice will return for season 20 in 2021. See more from this season in the video below.