'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Camila Cabello Threatens to 'Go Home' Over Tough Battle Rounds Decision

Camila Cabello is finally in the deep end on The Voice season 22 -- and she's having a hard time making the tough calls!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Battle Rounds, Camila pairs up Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller for a haunting cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," which fellow coach Gwen Stefani raves is so weird "in a good way, like, great-weird!"

Gwen praises both singer, but adds that she couldn't keep her eyes off Eric, noting, "Everything about you is just so theatrical."

John Legend raves about Sydney's low range as well as Eric's stage presence, while Blake Shelton pokes fun at Camila about her difficult decision.

"Our new buddy here's got a tough one," he teases.

As for their coach, Camila tells Sydney, "I have literally never heard a voice like yours before," praising her note choices and vocal control. However, like her fellow coaches, she seems to be leaning slightly toward choosing Eric.

"I saw you really grow as an artist and step into somebody that I'm really excited to hear on the radio, see perform in shows," she shared, before slumping over in her seat as host Carson Daly pressed her for her choice. "I'm so stressed... I hate it. I'm going home!"

Watch the full performance below, and tune into Tuesday's The Voice to see who wins the battle!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.