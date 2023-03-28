'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Blake Shelton Is Dreading His Decision After an Epic Taylor Swift Battle

Blake Shelton has a tough call on Tuesday's The Voice!

It's night two of the Battle Rounds, and in NBC's sneak peek, fans get a look at a Team Blake pairing that leaves their coach "dreading" the decision he has to make.

The country star teams up two of his youngest team members, Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Conner, for a cover of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" that impresses all four of the coaches.

"It's not easy to come out and sing a current song that's huge," Niall Horan marvels, calling the Battle one of his favorites so far. "You've made it completely your own."

"It seems like y'all grew up together, it was so in sync," Chance the Rapper agrees.

Kelly Clarkson praises Mary Kate's passion, and tells Kylee that she has "this thing that all singers get jealous of. No matter what you sing, it's gonna sound good."

With Niall leaning toward Mary Kate, Chance favoring Kylee, and Kelly calling the pairing "so evenly matched," it all comes down to their coach.

"I've been dreading this one, I told you guys," Blake complains. "I'm just proud and excited to have a pairing like you on my last season."

Watch the full Battle below and tune in Tuesday night to see who wins!

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.