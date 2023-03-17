'The Voice' Sneak Peek: An Impressive 4-Chair Turn Gets Help From Her Mom in Picking a Coach

When you get a four-chair turn on The Voice, you might need a little help when it comes to picking your coach!

Such is the case for Cait Martin in a new sneak peek at Monday's season 23 Blind Auditions, which NBC shared on Friday. Cait wows all four coaches with her stripped-down, soulful performance of Harry Styles' "As It Was," earning chair turns from Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton.

"I knew you were gonna go big and powerful, but I didn't know how big your range was," Kelly marvels. "And you did it so effortlessly!"

Blake makes his usual final season plea, Chance compares Cait's lower range to Whitney Houston to try and score some points, and Niall jokingly begs for Cait to join his team. However, they're interrupted by a voice waiting in the wings -- who has an opinion of her own.

"That's my mom," Cait laughs, as her mother yells "Kelly! Kelly!" from her position backstage, making it clear which team she hopes her daughter chooses.

But will Cait listen to her mom? Watch the full audition below and tune in Monday to see who she chooses.

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.