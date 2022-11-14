'The Voice': Parijita Bastola's Emotional Performance Gets a Standing Ovation from the Coaches

The live shows are here on The Voice season 22 and John Legend's team kicked things off with some epic performances!

Team Legend went first on Monday, and Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse and Sasha Hurtado all wowed the coaches with their powerful performances. But it was 17-year-old Parijita Bastola who got the first standing ovation from all four of the coaches for her emotionally fraught rendition of Lady Gaga's "I'll Never Love Again" from A Star Is Born.

New coach Camila Cabello started her critique of Parijita -- the first-ever Nepalese-American singer to be chosen for The Voice -- with just a scream.

"You draw from such a well of emotion and you're only 17," Camila marveled. "That was so masterful."

Her coach had to agree. "That was so emotionally beautiful and honest and it just pulled at everyone's heartstrings," John praised. "You set a spell on all of us and it was magical."

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen Stefani -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake Shelton tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure The Cowboy doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!