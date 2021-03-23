'The Voice': Kelsea Ballerini Is Helping Coach Team Kelly During Battle Rounds

When Kelly Clarkson got sick during season 20 of The Voice, she knew just who to turn to!

On Monday's episode, previewing the start of next week's Battle Rounds, the celebrity substitute was revealed to be none other than....Kelsea Ballerini!

"Just pretend I'm Kelly," the country star says in a promo for the upcoming shows, proving that she's got Kelly's spark when it comes to landing steals and taking shots at fellow coach Blake Shelton: "Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?"

"Thank you so much @KelseaBallerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather!" Kelly shared on Twitter on Monday. "I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on @NBCTheVoice! #TeamKelly #TheVoice."

"When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work," Kelsea shared on her own Twitter. Thank you @johnlegend, @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family."

I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds! 🤍 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021

Kelsea has plenty of experience with the singing competition show. She served as a fifth coach for singers on season 15's "Comeback Stage" segment and was Team Kelly's celebrity mentor during season 16.

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season earlier this year, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

"It's all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat," Kelly explained. "It's a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, 'What?!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the season in the video below!