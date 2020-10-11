'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Rocks Blake Shelton-Inspired Bling -- But It's Not Her Engagement Ring!

The Voice fans might have to wait until the live shows to get an on-screen glimpse at Gwen Stefani's engagement ring from Blake Shelton, but the No Doubt rocker has plenty of bling to rock in the meantime -- including a special piece inspired by her fiancé!

As the Battle Rounds kicked off this week, Gwen showed off another stunning new look, swapping out her jaw-dropping mirrored Dulce Bestia bodysuit for an equally bejeweled, Egyptian-inspired Zuhair Murad top, which she paired with cutoff jean shorts, fishnets and knee-high boots.

And of course, she had the perfect accessories to go along with the look, including her pair of super-cute personalized necklaces that read "Shelton" and "Stefani."

"Me and this guy ♥️," Gwen captioned a pic of her and Shelton from The Voice set.

Early rounds of season 19 were taped before the pair went public with their engagement news on Oct.27, but they're sure to receive plenty of congratulations -- and good-natured teasing -- from fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend when The Voice heads to live shows after the Knockout Round.

Blake and Gwen wasted no time sparring over singers in the audition rounds this season, but the country crooner admitted that he was, of course, thrilled to welcome his ladylove back to The Voice after a season away.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Blake shared ahead of the season. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

See more on the competitive couple in the video below.