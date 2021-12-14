'The Voice' Finale: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend Perform With Their Finalists

The Voice coaches took the stage with their season 21 finalists to deliver show-stopping performances during night 2 of the live finale on Tuesday!

First up, Kelly Clarkson took the stage with Hailey Mia to perform "Funny" by Jasmine Thompson and Zedd, and Blake Shelton led a rounding rendition of "Love Train" with Paris Winningham!

Then, John Legend joined his finalist, Jershika Maple, on stage to perform a stunning rendition of "Oh Holy Night" before Kelly returned to the stage, joining sibling trio Girl Named Tom for a Jonas Brothers track, "Leave Before You Love Me."

Finally, Blake finished out out the show with a performance with his remaining finalist, Wendy Moten. The pair sat down for a heartfelt interview before taking the stage for their performance of "Just a Fool," Blake's duet with yet another Voice coach, Christina Aguilera.

Watch all the performances below!

Ahead of the big finale, the coaches opened up to ET about Ariana Grande's first season on The Voice. John praised her as a "conscientious and loving" coach, who offered her team members "specific and excellent advice."

And while Ari was a bit down on herself for not having any competitors in the season 21 finale, Kelly assured her that many coaches have been in the same position in Voice seasons past, while also praising her for putting an immediate emphasis on vocal health with her team. "I was like, how have we never talked about this! It's so important." Kelly remarked.

For her part, Ariana said she felt "so blessed" to have coached her first season of The Voice -- even if it didn't end in a victory.

"I wouldn't change anything about it. I know I'm out of the running in a big way, but I had the most beautiful time, and I feel like I got to do some really special work with these artists," she shared. "And I will continue to know and work with them, and I care deeply about them."

"I made incredible friendships, and learned so much from [my fellow coaches]," Ari added. "I'm so blessed to have been a part of it, and it was a very cherished experience to me."

See more from this season of The Voice in the video below.