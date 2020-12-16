'The Voice' Finale: Kelly Clarkson and DeSz Team Up on Show-Stopping 'I'm Every Woman' Duet

Kelly Clarkson has raved about singing backup for DeSz all season on The Voice, and on Tuesday's season 19 finale, she finally got her wish!

The Texas-born divas took the stage for an absolutely epic duet, showing off their powerful vocals on a show-stopping rendition of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman."

"What female singer that loves to wail doesn't want to sing 'I'm Every Woman?'" Kelly raved before the performance. "I think we're both very powerful, confident women, too. It kind of felt like the perfect song."

"No other song would have fit more perfectly for this moment," DeSz agreed as they took the stage.

During Monday's live show, DeSz wowed viewers and her coach once again with an unexpected cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and a moving original single, "Holy Ground," that made Kelly break down in tears.

"I needed that song. I know you needed that song," she praised. "You're hands down the greatest vocalist I've ever worked with on this show. You're crazy talented. I'm so proud I get to be your coach."

DeSz has wowed Voice fans all season -- from her 4-chair-worthy Blind Audition performance of Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart" to her soulful Knockout Round rendition of Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk" and her Top 9 cover of En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)" -- and now she's got a shot at winning her coach's fourth Voice championship!

The Voice crowns its season 19 winner on Tuesday night, starting at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.