'The Voice': Dan + Shay Say Cam Anthony & Emma Caroline's '10,000 Hours' Battle Is 'Better Than the Original'

Blake Shelton's team kicked off week two of The Voice's season 20 Battle Rounds with an impressive matchup!

The longtime coach pitted singers Cam Anthony and Emma Caroline against one another for a performance of Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours." And not only did the two have to work out the logistics and harmonies of their duet -- they had to do it in front of this season's Team Blake mentors, Dan + Shay themselves!

Thankfully, the pair pulled off a soaring rendition of the track, with harmonies that wowed all three of the country stars.

"Watching [Cam] perform, you realize you're looking at somebody who could be a big star," Blake raved, while also praising the way Emma's voice combines big runs with an unmistakable "country mountain" vibe.

"I legitimately have chills," Shay said of the duet. "I'm crying a little bit."

"You guys both made the song your own," Dan agreed, "and it's better than the original!"

Following Cam and Emma's onstage performance, coach Nick Jonas praised Cam's stage presence and breath control, saying, "You have a real gift, there's no denying it." John Legend agreed -- lamenting that he got blocked from Cam during the Blind Auditions -- but also had plenty of admiration for the "clarity and grace" of Emma's tone.

Blake and Kelsea Ballerini -- who's filling in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds -- both appreciated Emma's performance, but said her body language onstage lacked confidence. "I wanna see you put your shoulders back and own it a little bit more!" Kelsea encouraged.

As for Cam, Blake had nothing but rave reviews. "You look like you were born to do that," he said, before selecting Cam as the winner of the battle.

"He's just got that thing about him. Sky's the limit for this guy," Blake said following the battle. We just gotta figure out what songs he wants to sing, who he wants to be as an artist, that's the journey for he and I moving forward."

However, Emma's journey wasn't over quite yet! Though Blake let her sweat it out for a minute, he did ultimately use his save to keep her in the competition -- moving forward to the 4-Way Knockout.

"I wanted to scare some stage presence into you!" he told Emma.

"You did!" she promised, joking, "I'll dance around now!"

"Emma, you have a gift, you really do," Blake added. "And you're so much more than someone's backup singer. You deserve to be in the front of the stage, but you gotta give us something to see. That's what we're gonna work on."

As they prepare for the Knockout Rounds, the remaining singers will receive some performance tips from the season 20 Mega Mentor: Snoop Dogg!

The legendary rapper was announced as this season's superstar guest for the Knockouts last week, and he told ET he had a great time sharing his knowledge of the music industry with the aspiring stars.

"There's so much talent inside of each team," Snoop raved ahead of the surprise announcement. "The element of surprise is when you come and see Snoop Dogg sitting in the chair... If I was a young, aspiring songwriter or singer, it'd probably throw me off beat, but then I would compose myself to show them that this is why I'm here."

"I just think that each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show," he added. "I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven [possible] record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!