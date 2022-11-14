'The Voice' Coaches Praise Kate Kalvach for Handling Live Show Technical Issue 'Like a Pro'

The Voiceseason 22 live shows are here -- and that means anything can happen! And it did during Monday's show, when one of Camila Cabello's team members suffered a major technical issue on stage.

Kate Kalvach wowed the coaches with her performance of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One," despite an issue with her inner-ear monitors that left the 27-year-old Oklahoma City singer unable to hear her own voice as she sang.

"That's happened to me so many times, and I couldn't tell!" Gwen Stefani raved. "That's one of my all-time favorite songs, it's a perfect song and I love it so much... You're one of my favorites, you did great."

Camila did her best to explain to the crowd how difficult the issue can be for singers, praising Kate by adding,"You handled that like a total pro."

Despite the issue, Kate's performance was one of the most impressive of the night and her coach praised her for making the song her own. "I think your voice is magical and angelic," she added.

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake Shelton tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure The Cowboy doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!