'The Voice': Camila Cabello Blushes When a Contestant Says He's Performing for Her

In her first season on The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello has already seen one contestant take the stage to sing a song by her ex, Shawn Mendes, but on Monday's final night of the season 22 Blind Auditions, the rookie got a song that was just for her!

22-year-old Jaeden Luke took the stage during the final moments of the Blinds with a rendition of Bread's "Make It With You" that had Camila and fellow coach Gwen Stefani swooning -- but unfortunately, they couldn't press their buttons for the singer because their teams were full!

Blake Shelton and John Legend pled their cases with the talented Washington native, but he made it clear that he would definitely have been Team Camila if given the opportunity.

"Gwen should steal you first, but if she doesn't, I'll save you, baby," Camila told Jaeden.

"Thanks for saying baby," he replied. "I might have been singing it for you."

"Oh my god!" Camila said, blushing. "Wow, Jaeden! Jaeden, you're making my whole day! You're so cute and talented, and I like your style."

"He is swiping right right now," Blake teased, later turning the conversation back to what matters most: "One thing we haven't talked about is that badass mullet that you have brought out on the stage just now."

Ultimately, Jaeden did go with Team Mullet -- er, Team Blake -- but maybe he'll have a chance to work with Camila in future rounds! Watch his full audition below:

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!