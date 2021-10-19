'The Voice': Ariana Grande Shows Off Another Amazing Celeb Impression

Ariana Grande is not only crushing it as a coach on her first season of The Voice -- she's also showing off her amazing impersonation skills!

After channeling Celine Dion earlier in the season, Ari pulled out another impression during Tuesday night's Battle Rounds, flawlessly imitating her celeb Battle Rounds mentor, Kristin Chenoweth.

During rehearsals, one of Ari's team members, Ryleigh Plank, shared her shock and delight at meeting Kristin, noting that she had just been watching her TikToks.

"Oh, I got my Slurpee!" recalled Kristin, a devoted 7/11 fan.

"I love the video, I think I know it by heart," Ari chimed in, before launching into her pitch-perfect Cheno: "She's like, 'It's National Slurpee Day. I'm very excited. It's my favorite day of the year!'"

"That was dead on!" Kristin said, cracking up.

Ariana Grande's Kristin Chenoweth impression for an Emmy, please and thank you pic.twitter.com/kBtVclYYAq — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) October 20, 2021

The final @NBCTheVoice battle rounds are tonight 🥺 This experience was my favorite. I’m so proud of you and your team, @ArianaGrande 🤍 tune in!! #thevoice #teamariana pic.twitter.com/3yQmjOxLwB — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 19, 2021

On Monday, a source told ET that Ari has been loving her first season on The Voice so far, despite the sometimes agonizing decisions she has to make as a coach during the Battle Rounds.

"She has looked up to the coaches for a while and she and Kelly have really formed a strong friendship," the source noted. "Ariana loves that this allows people to see her talents beyond her singing -- she’s a writer and producer, and very knowledgeable about music. [She] is also having fun and loves joking around with the coaches."

As the Battle Rounds continue, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from Ari's debut season in the video below.