'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Everything We Know About Season 2

There was a lot to celebrate even beforeThe Summer I Turned Pretty dropped its first season on Amazon Prime Video. Less than a week before the series launched on June 17, the coming-of-age, young-adult drama -- adapted from author Jenny Han's best-selling novels -- earned an early pickup for season 2, guaranteeing more romance, heartbreak and growing pains for the main heroine, Belly Conklin.

The seven-episode freshman season, which largely follows the first book in Han's trilogy, centers around Isabel "Belly" Conklin as she, her mother Laurel and her brother Steven spend their annual summer vacation at the beach house of her mom's best friend, Susannah. While there, Belly reunites with her friends, the Fisher brothers -- Jeremiah and Conrad -- and finds herself at the center of a love triangle. At the end of the season, Belly's long-harbored unrequited crush on Conrad becomes a thing of the past as they both confess their feelings for each other, complicating her other potential relationships -- most notably with Jeremiah and Cam.

"It means everything," Han, who also serves as creator and executive producer, told ET's Cassie DiLaura in June of the season 2 renewal. "And I’ll just say that Amazon has been an amazing creative partner for the show and that they have the confidence in the show and support it to this degree is really just incredible. For me personally, as the author of the books, it’s really nice to be able to continue going on to the second one and be able to tell the story the way that I think it needs to be told."

"It means so much," leading lady Lola Tung, who plays Belly in her first onscreen role, echoed Han's sentiments. "They’ve been so supportive from the beginning and we all believe in this so much and I’m so proud of the work that we did so I’m excited to keep working, keep doing it."

"It feels good," added Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, while co-star Gavin Casalegno said of the chance to explore more in the series' next chapter: "It's an honor, seriously. Just to know that our stuff's already appreciated... because it's one thing to wrap and feel good about it but --" "To have that vote of confidence," Briney chimed in, jokingly adding, "It's nice to be employed."

With season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on the horizon, that means Tung, Briney and Casalegno will be peppered with Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah queries all hiatus long. But when the trio was asked their thoughts on which Fisher brother is best suited for Belly romantically, their answers were illuminating.

"I’ve always been Team Belly and I believe that she should go with whoever she loves the most, whatever her heart [says]," Tung said. "Follow her heart, see where it ends up. They're both very wonderful boys and she has a hard decision to make."

Han reminded that it's not just Conrad and Jeremiah -- the latter of whom saw the biggest change from the novel as the character is sexually fluid in the TV adaptation ("Young people are less concerned about labels and being held to certain social mores, so the character is someone who's very comfortable in his own skin and very confident... It was a really nice way to honor a character and also feel like this show is in 2022," Han said) -- in Belly's romantic purview.

"There's three of them too!" she piped in. "Don't forget Cam!" "Yes, three wonderful boys," Tung confirmed.

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Briney and Casalegno were steadfast in their respective characters being the best one for Belly.

"We both have some bias. We've been fighting for our characters since this time last year," Briney acknowledged, adding that he has to keep Conrad in his corner. "I have to be Team Conrad, although I love Cam."

"We're definitely a little biased. I’m definitely Team Jeremiah and Team Belly. I want what's best for her," Casalegno said, sharing that he, like Briney, sees the appeal of Cam -- the sweet, awkward skater boy.

While the boys weren't sure how things were going to play out for Belly in the romance department, they expressed optimism that Han and the writers would figure everything out.

"They'll get it figured out, don't worry," Casalegno assured. "We're waiting, we're waiting!" Briney exclaimed.

That won't be the only big question for the show to address in season 2, which likely will follow storylines established in the book sequel, It's Not Summer Without You, as the bombshell-filled finale revealed Susannah's terminal cancer secret, the consequences of her keeping it from her family and close friends, as well as the decision for her to take part in a clinical trial to try and fight her diagnosis.

The season 1 ending tees up season 2 rather clearly with regards to Susannah's journey, with the upcoming chapter likely focusing on her treatment and the complex circumstances resulting from her cancer. It also adds a layer of complication for Belly and Conrad if they choose to embark on the early days of a relationship.

Though the cast for the new season isn't officially confirmed, it's safe to presume most -- if not all -- will be back. Alongside Tung, Briney and Casalegno, the series stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, David Iacono, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

