The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Send it!

The just-released trailer kicks off with a montage of the cast sitting in their green-screen interviews, previewing the season ahead. Danielle calls the summer "shocking," Paige describes it as "mayhem" and Lindsay proclaims, "I’m gonna reach a certain point where I just don’t give a f**k." Her falling out with Danielle pulls major focus, as their relationship slowly disintegrates over the course of their Hamptons stay; Danielle seemingly questions how fast Lindsay and Carl's relationship is moving (they got engaged during this season), concern that spirals into the end of their friendship "beyond repair."

At one point, the two get into a heated confrontation. "You bashed me the entire summer," Lindsay tells Danielle, who fights back by saying, "I don’t talk s**t. I say it to your f**king face!”"

The women of the house seem to rally around Danielle, comforting her during multiple crying sessions and asking her if Lindsay's ever been as good of a friend to her as she is to Lindsay. Then, Mya gets into it with Lindsay and calls her a b***h!

"It's never felt like this ever," Carl confesses of his seventh season on reality TV, just before the supertease cuts to him demanding cameras stop filming him.

Watch it here:

Carl and Lindsay's romance is a point of contention for Kyle, too; he voices concern over Carl's commitment to their business, Loverboy.

"Carl could walk away from the company right now and the company wouldn’t feel a f**king thing," Kyle admits.

As for Kyle's personal life, he and Amanda struggle with family planning after tying the knot last year. Amanda's in tears early in the sneak peek, proclaiming she wants to go home.

Then there's Paige, whose long-distance relationship with Southern Charm star Craig Conover experiences growing pains, with Craig seemingly putting the pressure on to get even more serious, while Paige pulls back.

It's not all drama, though. There are party days (on a yacht!), drunken fights and falls, Kyle’s 40th birthday party -- a d**k flash included -- and new romance, with both Ciara and newcomer Sam vying for Kory's affections.

One thing fans won't see is a cameo from Austen Kroll, the Southern Charm and Winter House star who served as the catalyst for most of season 6's antics.

"We're done with the Austen Kroll story everyone, we're done," Ciara promised ET last month. "Wrapped it up, the bow, we've tied it, 'cause I know everyone on Twitter is sick of it. Me too, honey. Me too."

Even without Austen, Ciara described season 7 as "a ride." Together with Amanda, they sum up what's to come as "chaotic," "a doozy" and "emotionally exhausting."

Summer House returns to Bravo on Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.