The Royal Family Is 'Delighted' About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Pregnancy News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child and the royal family is "delighted" about the happy news.

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news of their growing family on Valentine's Day, the entire royal family sent their best wishes.

A palace spokesman shared with ET that Harry's royal family members are excited by the news, stating, "Her Majesty, [the] Duke of Edinburgh, [the] Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well," referring to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

On Sunday, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, shared that their son Archie -- whom they welcomed in May 2019 -- is going to be a big brother.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the couple said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The announcement was special for more than one reason. As pointed out by royal expert and reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter, their decision to announce the news on Valentine's Day was a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry," he tweeted.

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. They went on to relocate to their new home in Santa Barbara, California. In November, Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage over the summer in an op-ed for The New York Times.

