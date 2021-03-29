The Rosebud Motel From 'Schitt's Creek' Is Officially Up For Sale -- Own It for $1.6 Million

Schitt's Creek fans now have the opportunity to own a piece of TV history!

The Hockley Motel in Ontario, Canada -- known to viewers as the iconic "Rosebud Motel" -- is officially up for sale for approximately $1.6 million. The motel's exterior was famously used in all six seasons of Schitt's Creek, which starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

Located along the Nottawasaga River in Mono, Ontario, Canada, the 6.7-acre property features 10 rooms (including a 2-story manager's suite and separate cottage), and surface parking lot, according to the Colliers listing.

"The property is currently not operational and a new owner has the ability to create something special on the site, capitalizing on new travel trends following COVID-19," the listing states. "It is anticipated travelers will be valuing safety and cleanliness as well as unique experiences to enjoy nature and the outdoors."

"A capital infusion in the guest rooms along with innovative technology for 'contactless' check-in and other mobile applications to enhance the overall guest experience in a more personalized yet safe way," the description continues. "Other features could include adding an outdoor fire pit, picnic tables and other seating for guests to congregate while enjoying the scenery."

Current owner Jesse Tipping purchased the property in 2011, and announced last fall that he was planning to put it on the market. In an interview with the Orangeville Banner back in September, he said that the Schitt's Creek production team rented out the motel for one month a year for six years.

"I just got a call out of nowhere from a location scout," Tipping shared, of how his property became part of the set. "[The crew] were a great bunch to work with. They didn't just come in and do their thing. They interacted with the people around them."

Since the release of the Emmy Award-winning series, fans have flocked the location to take pics and videos in front of the now-iconic motel. "We just kind of let them enjoy it ... they are not bothering anybody," explained Tipping. "People really get a kick out of it. I don't think it will be tough [to sell]."

"They're always so happy to see the place," he added. "Everybody says, 'You need to turn it into the Rosebud Motel.'"

Hear more in the video below.