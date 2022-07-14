'The Rings of Power' Teaser Reveals Epic Journey to Come in 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series

As the anticipated September debut of The Rings of Power nears, Amazon Prime Video released the first extended look at The Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new 2-minute teaser gives fans a closer look at the epic journey to come as the series explores the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history.

According to Amazon Prime Video, viewers will be taken back “to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from [J.R.R.] Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, begins in a time of peace as it follows an ensemble of characters as they are forced to face the long-feared re-emergence of evil. And based on the teaser, this journey will span from the Misty Mountains to the elf-capital of Lindon to the island kingdom of Númenor as the story lays the groundwork for what’s to come thousands of years later.

Among the many, many characters wrapped up in this epic saga are younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark taking over for Cate Blanchett), Elrond (Robert Aramayo taking over for Hugo Weaving) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker taking over for Mark Ferguson) as well as Pince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edward), two characters established in Tolkien’s books.

The series also features several new characters created for the TV adaptation, including Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Largo and Marigold Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith and Sara Zwangobani), Princess Dia (Sophia Nomvete), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) as well as The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), whose identity will hopefully be revealed soon enough.

Prime Video

Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes debuting every Friday.