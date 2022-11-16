'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's third season might be halfway over, but these ladies are just getting started in the drama department -- at least judging by the mid-season trailer, which ET can exclusively debut!

In the first look, fans get their eyes on the SLC crew's trip to San Diego... but Southern California's laidback vibes don't seem to translate over to the women, who seemingly spend the entire vacation fighting! After a (brief) montage of fun outings, the sneak peek quickly cuts to non-stop drama, from Jen Shah unloading the contents of her glass on "friend of" Angie Katsanevas' head to Meredith Marks discussing Lisa Barlow's business dealings in a sprinter van (naturally), much to Lisa's dismay.

"Why the f**k is she talking about my business with you?" Lisa exclaims when word gets back to her (on a roller-skating outing, no less). "This is no one’s f**king business!"

There's also a tense exchange between Jen and "friend of" Danna Bui-Negrete, who claims to know someone working as an informant for the government in its federal fraud case against Jen. That (no shocker) doesn't sit well with Jen, who -- in a costume of some sort -- unleashes on Danna with, "What you’re talking about is my life! Check! Your! Source!"

The costumed chaos continues at a separate dinner, where Jen prompts Whitney Rose to "tell Heather [Gay] how you feel" (about something yet-to-be revealed), while the entire cast is decked out in Marilyn Monroe garb.

"The floor is yours," Heather tells Whitney, striking a nerve in her one-time bestie, who frustratingly claps her hands together and grits her teeth to say, "You're still f**king doing it right now Heather!"

"Then, speak! Say what you want to say," Heather commands, to which Whitney replies, "I have!" before storming off from the table.

Watch it all here:

More screaming goes down at yet another group dinner, where Angie K. tells Heather her "mouth is just going like this," miming a fast-talking puppet with her hands. "There's a lot of bulls**t coming out of it!"

The dinner snowballs into a pile-on of Heather, with Lisa appearing to berate her about "coming for" Lisa when she doesn't need to, and Jen -- in tears -- telling a clearly distraught Heather she's not exhibiting the "ride-or-die characteristics" she expects in a BFF.

Things only get worse from there for the Beauty Lab + Laser owner, though, as the teaser cuts to security footage of Heather alone in a room. The handle of the door jiggles, Heather opens it... and next thing we know, Heather has a black eye!

Ahead of the season premiere, Heather promised fans would get answers about the cause of her shiner.

"To quote my favorite Housewife, 'Roll footage!'" Heather quipped to ET, referencing Lisa's infamous demand for evidence at the season 1 reunion. She's serious, though, as cameras apparently captured whatever caused the orbital distress.

"Cameras are always there," she noted. "You can't get a black eye, you know, under a bed... or maybe you can? Maybe that's the tease. I don't know!"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.