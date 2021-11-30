'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 4 Trailer Is Here!

Marysol makes things spicy from the jump in the sneak peek, asking a table of her castmates, "I'd like to know, who here you trust the least?" Nicole quickly says Marysol should go first, because she posed the question, to which Marysol announces, "I think I trust Nicole the least," eliciting quite the response from her target: "Marysol, you are bored in your life!" Larsa then jumps in to seemingly ask Nicole, "Who the f**k are you?!" before telling a smirking Lisa, "Just stay out of it, like you normally do." Yeah, this is a new level of RHOM.

Watch the full trailer here:

Other highlights from the trailer include Larsa proclaiming that she's "obsessed with my OnlyFans," which sparks some questions from the other ladies. As Alexia notes, "If you're making $10,000 a day, you're showing more." Of course, her one-time connection with the Kardashian family comes up, too, with Adriana screaming across a dinner table, "You left this group of women [after season 1], came back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be!"

"There are some Kardashian references, but she is at an interesting stage in her life," Housewives executive producer Andy Cohentold ET earlier this month of what to expect from Larsa's return to RHOM. "She's rebuilding her life, trying to rebuild -- she's rebuilding her life, her marriage is ending, her kids are growing, she kind of has her own thing going, it's an interesting thing to watch."

Peacock

Read on for a Housewife-by-Housewife breakdown of what to expect from season 4.

"Cuban Barbie" Alexia is starting a new chapter of her own, settling into life with her fiancé, Todd, and a budding beauty salon business venture. But she still has to come to terms with secrets from her past, including some about her past marriage to the late Herman Echevarria. In the midst of wedding planning, Alexia finds herself caught in between Todd and her eldest son, Peter, who are at odds over an unexpected disagreement. She also deals with the shocking loss of her mother on her wedding day.

Lisa created her dream life between seasons 3 and 4, finishing construction on her $40 million mega-mansion on Star Island and becoming a mom to two children with her plastic surgeon husband, Lenny... but now that she has it all, she's questioning whether it's what she actually wants. As the season goes on, fractures in her marriage will come to light that seemingly lead her to a fork in the road.

Larsa is back in Miami after separating from her NBA superstar husband, Scottie Pippen. She's figuring out who she is as a single, independent woman for the first time in a long time, dipping her toes back in the dating pool and launching a new business venture (the aforementioned OnlyFans).

Guerdy was born in Haiti, raised in Paris and now settled in Miami, working as an interior designer and luxury event planner. She's been married to her high school sweetheart for 26 years, and together they're raising two sons. Tasked with planning Alexia's wedding, self-proclaimed "workaholic" Guerdy quickly realizes she may have not wanted to take on this job.

Dr. Nicole is a self-made, board-certified anesthesiologist, award-winning teacher and lecturer in Miami. She's raising a 2-year-old son, Greyson, with her parter, Anthony, trying to provide the childhood she never had. Over the course of season 4, Nicole comes to grips with her strained relationship with her father for the sake of her own son.

Julia, a former Russian beauty queen, is married to pro tennis player Martina Navratilova. She splits her time between the city lights of South Beach and a quaint farm she runs just outside the city. By season's end, she'll figure out who's harder to deal with: the Housewives, or her menagerie of animals.

Adriana continues to work as an art dealer and music artist (she sang the original theme song, which Andy has hinted will return for season 4). She is newly divorced and open to finding love again, but for now, her friends come first... along with some feuds.

Marysol recently stepped away from her longtime career as a publicist and is enjoying newlywed life with her new husband. A little older and a little wiser, Marysol is here to deliver wisecracks, a few of which land her in trouble with the other ladies. Marysol's beloved mother (and standout side character from RHOM's first three seasons), Elsa, died in 2019.

Kiki is a mom, model and longtime friend of Guerdy. Also a Haitian native, she came to the U.S. when she was 13 to live the American dream. She's got looks and quips to kill, with no problem speaking up and speaking her mind.

The Real Housewives of Miami's new season premieres Thursday, Dec. 16, on Peacock, with three episodes streaming right away. New episodes will debut every Thursday thereafter, totaling 14.