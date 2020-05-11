'The Masked Singer': Squiggly Monster Gets Straightened Out in Hilarious Elimination -- See Who Got Unmasked!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer returned for its sixth week of competition on Wednesday, and after four impressive performances, fans had to say goodbye to one of the most elegant characters after only their first performance.

The wonderfully weird show brought back the remaining costumed contestants from Group C -- The Broccoli, Squiggly Monster, The Jellyfish and The Mushroom -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale for a shot at competing in the Group C finals!

After all the performances were delivered and audience votes were counted, it was Squiggly Monster who ended up getting the pitchfork.

The panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Wayne Brady -- tried their best to guess who was under the furry, multi-armed, multi-eyed psychedelic ensemble.

Other then Scherzinger, the other panelists were all in agreement that the Squiggly Monster was, in reality, Bob Saget -- and their hunches panned out!

The Squiggly Monster pulled his elaborate mask off and revealed himself to be none other than the beloved star of Full House and the former host of America's Funniest Home Videos!

"What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this. Because, you know, we're all going through a tough time. I get to be part of your joy. And it's needed so bad," Saget shared.

When asked what was the best part of being Squiggly Monster, Saget joked, "Taking it off."

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

For more on this exciting season of The Masked Singer, check out the video below!