'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: The Mallard Has Ken Jeong and Cheryl Hines Completely Stumped (Exclusive)

Is The Mallard really Garth Brooks?

On Wednesday's The Masked Singer, which will see the final four Group B singers competing in the semifinals, panelist Ken Jeong believes that the celebrity behind the Mallard mask is the iconic country singer. Why? Because one of the clues pits the celebrity-in-question as one of Barbara Walters' "Most Fascinating People."

"Is it Garth Brooks?" Jeong asks, prompting a lively discussion among the rest of the panelists -- including guest Cheryl Hines. And when they continue to discuss whether Brooks could be the one in the elaborate costume, the singer's name transforms into a cheeky joke, all in good fun of course.

But Hines, who is a judge on Fox's other singing competition show, I Can See Your Voice, has another idea on who could possibly be The Mallard: George Foreman.

Yes, seriously.

"That's fascinating," Jeong quips, before host Nick Cannon acknowledges how wide-ranging the guesses are for this one: "This might be the craziest guess range ever."

"Well, whoever you are, you have us stumped," panelist Jenny McCarthy admits. So who is it?

Watch the exclusive sneak peek from The Masked Singer below.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For more, watch below.

