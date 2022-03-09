'The Masked Singer' Season 7: Spoilers, Clues & Our Best Guesses at the Stars' Secret Identities

Get out your magnifying glasses, flip open your notebooks and bring up a new Google tab, detectives, because The Masked Singer is back for a brand new season!

While the music and performances make the show great, it's the wild guessing game at the core of the show that make it such an obsession for the super fans! We're here to break down all the fresh new hints, dish on the fun spoilers and collect all the clues about the hidden celebs' secret identities.

From hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages throughout the season, to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case of who's under each elaborate mask.

As more stars are unmasked over the course of the season, ET will update this master list with new clues and theories about the celebrity inside each costume. For now, here's a look at what we know thus far about each season 7 character!

***THE GOOD***

PRINCE

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



ARMADILLO

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



FIREFLY

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep. 1

1. We see a program from the Apollo Theater that has Firefly on the cover above the words "Live Comedy"

2. Says, "Nothing's worse than running on empty with by buzzy schedule."

3. There's a framed photo of Tyler Perry.

4. There's a miniature statue of liberty.

5. She tells the panel, "I've been performing all my life, and it feels amazing every time I step on stage."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Teyana Taylor, Monica, Brandy

Our Best Guess: With the Big Apple clues and the voice, we're putting our money on Teyana Taylor. With her husband, Iman Shumpert, winning Dancing With the Stars last season, this could be an attempt to build their family into reality competition show dynasty.



RINGMASTER

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



McTERRIER -- **REVEALED!

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep. 1:

1. We see a sparkler candle.

2. He wipes clean a hatchet with a golden star on the side.

3. A Man in Black shoves his face into a red cake.

4. We see a gold record on a table.

5. Tells the panel, "I play many instruments to make my art. So it's safe to say I'm an artist."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Fans didn't get a chance to make any guesses!

Our Best Guess: We also didn't get a chance to make any guesses.

And The Star Is...

... celeb pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman!



***THE BAD***

QUEEN COBRA

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



HYDRA

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



JACK IN THE BOX

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



CYCLOPS

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep. 1:

1. The Cyclops' clue-mericial begins with him asking, 'Are you tired of always being cast as the villain? lumped in the with baddies? Forced to lurk under dusty beds?'

2. We see a compass that points to South East.

3. There's a framed photo of a turtle in a cowboy hat.

4. The commercial is for "cy-drops," eyedrops for bloodshot cyclops eyes. It comes in a "4 oz" can.

5. There's a "Beware Cyclops" comic book.

6. The slogan is "Cy-drops! Watch you life change before your very eye."



7. The Cyclops tells the panel, "Growing up, I connected with monsters more than heroes. I was the kind of kid who was disappointed at the end of Beauty and the Beast when he turned handsome."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: No real consensus.

Our Best Guess: Literally not a clue. Nicole's guess that it's Danny McBride is the best thing we've heard thus far.



THE RAM

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep. 1:

1. We see a Theater marquee with " Hamlet x Macbeth"

2. A Man in Black in a ref uniform makes a touchdown gesture.

3. We see a pink piggy bank with "Quarter Return" on the side.

4. There's a small miniature pony.

5. The Ram tells the panel, "My entire life I've heard boos, I've heard cheers, but I'm used to telling stories under these lights and I've worked my whole life ot get to where I am today."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Michael Strahan, Matthew Stafford.

Our Best Guess: At this point, it's anyone's guess. We're fairly sure it's an NFL star or coach, but without knowing more from the clue packages it's still too close to call.



***THE CUDDLY***

SPACE BUNNY

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



MISS TEDDY

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



THINGAMABOB

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep. 1:

1. The "clue-mercial" package is narrated and is presented like a wild life conservation infomercial.

2. The narrator says Thingamabob has been "taken from it's natural habitat."

3. We see a Hotel California ornament hanging on a tree branch of a tree.

4. Thingamabob is being hunted by The Bulldog (which was Nick's "character" in Season 5).

5. The Bulldog is carrying a butterfly net and an ammo box with the words "tackle box."

6. Narrator says, "For only a couple quarters a day, you can watch this creature adapt and flourish into the future."

7. We see a money jar with an image of a bell on it.

8. An eagle soars overhead.

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Apparently Michael Strahan again?

Our Best Guess: The panel's guesses include Metallica lead singer James Hetfield, wrestler Chris Jericho and NFL star Terrell Owens. Those sound good! Might as well throw Strahan in there too!



BABY MAMMOTH

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A



LEMUR

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Best Guess: N/A

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past six seasons of the show!