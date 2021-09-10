'The Masked Singer' Reveals New Season 6 Costume: The Octopus (Exclusive)

Get ready for a new season of The Masked Singer!

ET exclusively debuts an eye-popping new costume for season 6 of Fox's celebrity singing competition: The Octopus.

The Octopus joins previously revealed costumes The Baby (the show's first human costume), The Dalmatian, The Cupcake, The Hamster, The Mallard, The Queen of Hearts, The Bull, The Beach Ball and The Jester.

Check out the first look at The Octopus below.

Fox

The new season of Masked Singer will see several major format changes. Celebrity competitors will be split into two groups (A and B) and will face off until there is only one left standing in each group. The finalist from Group A and the finalist from Group B will go "mask to mask" in the finale to crown the Masked Singer champion.

Additionally, the show will introduce the "Take It Off" buzzer, which Masked Singer panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger can hit at any time during each group's run if they're 100 percent sure they know the identity of the person behind the mask. If they're correct, the celebrity must unmask and immediately leave the competition. If they're wrong, the celebrity remains in the competition, mask on and there are Golden Era Trophy consequences for the panelist.

According to Fox, this season's celebrity contestants have a combined 85 GRAMMY nominations and 27 wins, three Oscar nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement awards.

The Masked Singer airs a special 30-minute preview Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox, before launching season 6 in a two-night premiere event Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For more, watch below.

