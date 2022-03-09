'The Masked Singer': McTerrier Bow Wows Out of the Competition in Season 7's First Unmasking!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for season 7 on Wednesday, and one of the night's most energetic performers also felt the sting of elimination! Despite a fun performance, a cute costume and an endearing attempt at a Scottish accent, McTerrier was voted out and made to unmask.

Before the votes were cast, McTerrier -- a Scottish Terrier in a tartan kilt -- delivered a lively rendition of Loverboy's "Working for the Weekend" that impressed the panel and got the audience on their feet.

Unfortunately, impressive competition from Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly and The Ram, meant it would be the star's only performance.

After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses based off only the first clue package, it was soon revealed that not one of them even came close.

McTerrier removed his adorable furry helmet and revealed himself to be Food Network star and famous cake maker Duff Goldman!

Goldman spoke with ET on Wednesday about his time on the show, and how wonderfully "surreal" the entire experience had been.

"I try to live my life by everything I learned from watching Monty Python," Goldman said of the show's wonderfully strange qualities. "I love absurdist humor. Because life is absurd. We are constantly surrounded by absurd situations and you have to kind of be able to enjoy that, enjoy the chaos, enjoy the absurdity of things."

"Because if you can't, it's gonna make you go nuts!" he added with a laugh.

The celebrated pastry chef and television personality had high praise for his unfortunately brief time on the show, sharing, "It was great, it was weird, it was fun. It was very challenging."

"The thing is, I'm a performer... so I think that I enjoy that process. I like it. I've been in bands my whole life, but always as a bass player or drummer. I'm not the person people are staring at," he continued. "So being the frontman, being the singer, it was weird for me, and out of my comfort zone. But it was so much fun!"

For this season of The Masked Singer, the 15 costumed contestants have been divided into three categories -- The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. With McTerrier's elimination, The Good has been knocked down to only four members.

Meanwhile, the episode began with a surprising performance from Thingamabob, who wowed the panel with a high-energy rendition of "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi.

After McTerrier hit the stage, Cyclops came out and showed off his gravelly voice with a cover of "My Sacrifice" by Creed.

Firefly was set to perform "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan next, but suffered a frightening health scare inside her costume. It's unclear what happened, but she returned at the end of the episode -- right before the elimination -- and brilliantly performed the iconic song, earning a standing ovation from the entire panel.

The Ram also hit the stage in his gladiator-inspired ensemble and impressed everyone with a rendition of Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

