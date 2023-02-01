'The Mandalorian' EPs Address Gina Carano's Future as Cara Dune on the Series

Executive producers Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa have spoken out about the future of Gina Carano's character, Cara Dune, on The Mandalorian as the Star Wars spinoff returns with season 3. In an interview with Deadline, the two acknowledged that the character still very much exists in the larger universe but that the series is focused on two characters: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.

"Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world," Famuyiwa said of the character, who was first introduced in season 1 and returned in season 2 before Carano was let go from the show.

Filoni also added that "it's a big galaxy, and we have many characters in it -- many characters are fighting for their screen time. We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that."

After making controversial comments about the Jewish community and Nazi Germany in February 2021, it was quickly revealed that the actress was no longer "employed by Lucasfilm," and that there were "no plans for her to be in the future" despite rumors that she was set to lead a previously announced spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic.

Soon after, Carano revealed that she declined to use an apology written by Lucasfilm "and offered a statement in my own words." Not only that, but she was excluded from all press and promotion for The Mandalorian. "That was heartbreaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said, 'OK,'" she said.

Ultimately, "it had to be addressed in the creative, and [creator Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that," Famuyiwa explained. "It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have an impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters -- Din Djarin and Grogu -- so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians."

As suggested by the director as well as Filoni, the future of The Mandalorian is focused on the main two characters as they explore more about the fearsome warriors that make up the clan-based community and their complicated past on Mandalore.

“The Mandalorian in the title is the story about the Mandalorian and his people,” Filoni confirmed.

"Season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale," he said, explaining that there are "different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan [who will] take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically."