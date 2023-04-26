'The Little Mermaid' Releases Halle Bailey's 'Part of Your World,' a New Teaser and Must-See Posters

The countdown to The Little Mermaid is on! On Wednesday, Disney celebrated the upcoming premiere of its live-action reimagining of the studio's animated musical classic by releasing new character posters, a new teaser and the first single from the film's upcoming soundtrack.

Fans are getting their first proper listen to Halle Bailey's rendition of the film's classic song, "Part of Your World," which was briefly heard in previous trailers and sneak peeks. The song is available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, along with a visualizer video that can be seen on YouTube.

The studio also released brand-new character posters, featuring Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, with Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

A new teaser for the film gives a better look at how the stars tackle the iconic characters in live-action, highlighting Bailey, McCarthy and Hauer-King's interactions with one another.

In one moment, Ursula tells Ariel, "You can't live in that world unless you became a human yourself." The mermaid voices her hesitance, to which Ursula slyly responds, "Life's full of tough choices, isn't it?"

In another scene, Ariel's traveling with Eric on a horse-drawn carriage and then surrounded by people as they dance together in a town square.

The teaser ends with brief flashes of King Triton lashing out at Ursula with his trident as Ariel floats behind her and Eric fighting his way back onto his boat as a storm rages around him and Ariel cries out for him to "look out," seemingly stuck on a floating piece of debris.

Noma Dumezweni and Art Malik round out the cast as The Queen and Sir Grimsby, respectively.

ET previously spoke with Bailey about her excitement for the upcoming film on the red carpet of the Kids' Choice Awards, where she also teased McCarthy's dramatic transformation into the iconic sea witch.

"People are gonna be so amazed [by] her job [playing] Ursula," the singer shared. "First of all, she's a beautiful human being, so talented, and the way she just consumes Ursula is so beautiful. I'm just so proud of her and I can't wait for people to see it."

Bailey told ET that McCarthy's natural warmth added a layer of nuance to her wickedness in the film. "She has this very kind of maternal trickiness to her when it comes to tricking Ariel in the film, so I got to be consumed in her world and falling into her spell," she explained. "It wasn't so much like mean, mean. It was like [Ariel] looking for a maternal figure."

The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26.