'The Kardashians': Watch Teaser for the Family's New Hulu Show

Fans are getting a peek at The Kardashians. In a commercial for the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu series, Kendall Jenner promises fans "have no idea what's coming."

As flashes of the famous family's opulent life are shown, the screen reads, "Glamour, power, fame, family. The world will be watching."

"Are you ready?" Khloe Kardashian asks.

In addition to the promo, the Hulu series' Instagram account shared Polaroid solo snaps of each of the six women, captioning the shots with their names.

Back in June, a source told ET that Kourtney's now-fiancé, Travis Barker, "is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show."

"His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured," the source added of Travis' 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, and 18-year-old son, Landon.

Filming for the series got underway in September. The next month, Khloe gushed about the new series during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We're really excited," Khloe said. "They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again."

On New Year's Eve, the first brief look at the series was unveiled, with the tease, "When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins."