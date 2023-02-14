‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Niece

Audrina Patridge is in mourning following an unimaginable loss when the 15-year-old daughter of her sister died.

The 37-year-old former reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor her niece, Sadie Raine Loza. Patridge, who did not disclose the cause of death, wrote, "My head hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏."

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe dropped a comment in support of Patridge and their family.

"I can’t even imagine that sort of pain. I’m so sorry," she wrote.

Brody Jenner, who appeared on The Hills with Patridge, also showed support.

"So so sorry for your loss Audrina," he commented. "This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family."

Kristin Cavallari wrote, "Omgggg this kills me."

Prior to Patridge announcing the tragic news on Instagram, her sister, Casey Loza, confirmed the news with a tribute to post to Sadie.

"Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life," she partly wrote in her caption.

She also added, "Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you."

Patridge commented on the post with emojis: "❤️❤️😢😢."

Former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton also commented, "I’m so incredibly sorry Casey ❤️ sending you all so much love."