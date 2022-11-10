'The Great Holiday Bake War' Trailer: LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell Find Love in the Kitchen (Exclusive)

Love is in the air this holiday season, especially in the kitchen! The Oprah Winfrey Network is releasing a special original movie for this year's OWN for the Holidays titled The Great Holiday Bake War and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer.

Starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, the film follows former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) who meet years later in a TV baking competition. As the trailer shows, when the two come together, the sparks -- and the flour -- fly! They each have their unique plans for the winning prize money, but only one can win... unless they work together.

But of course, neither the baking process nor finding love is ever easy, and Brianna and Julian find they have a rocky path ahead of themselves. While Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow (Naomi Sogbein) and Julian longs to escape his mother's shadow, they learn that collaboration can create a new recipe for success -- and love.

The Great Holiday Bake War is one of two new holiday films premiering on OWN this holiday season. The network is also releasing A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, which premieres on Saturday, Dec. 10.

A Christmas Fumble introduces the "queen of crisis management," Nicole Barnes (Marcille), who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro-footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies (Ellis).

Davies' network contract isn't going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days. However, Nicole fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once boyfriend and girlfriend -- a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole's efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are constantly undermined by Jordan's shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.

Fans will get to dive into the complicated love story of Nicole and Jordan after The Great Holiday Bake War premieres on OWN Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.