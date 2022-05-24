'The Gray Man' Trailer: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Play a Deadly Game of Cat and Mouse

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are ready for an intense showdown in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man.

On Tuesday, the streaming service shared the first trailer for the upcoming film, based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, and directed by Evans' old Marvel pals, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Gosling stars as the "Gray Man" in question, former CIA operative Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six. While speaking to Regé-Jean Page's shady, unnamed tactician, Ana de Armas' Agent Dani Miranda -- who assists Six as he flees from Hanson -- describes the Grey Men as "reckless mystery men you guys send in when you can't officially send anyone else."

Once a highly skilled assassin, Six now finds himself the target as he's chased around the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the Agency, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

"You wanna make an omelet, you gotta kill some people," Lloyd opines in the clip.

Watch the full trailer below:

Also starring in the film are Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The Gray Man is in theaters on July 15 and on Netflix July 22.