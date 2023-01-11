'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' to Star Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann

The Good Doctor is one step closer to getting its own spinoff. ABC has ordered a backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer, which will air March 6 on the medical drama.

Felicity Huffman and Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann are set to star as the leads for the potential Good Lawyer series.

In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by Good Doctor co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

McMann, who will be transitioning from her role as investigative teen sleuth Nancy Drew, plays Joni DeGroot, the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.

Huffman will portray Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit. A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.

ET spoke with Highmore last year about the possibility of The Good Doctor reaching 200 episodes.

"Not really," he said when asked about whether he's envisioned reaching the rare TV accomplishment. "It just feels like a complete rarity to get to 100 and we'll be finishing up with this season. And then, I guess we will see."