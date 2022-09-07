'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)

The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst.

ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.

Though the promo doesn't share the news of Murray's death, it does hint at "tragic tales" to come in the signature Goldbergs way -- with a touch of humor, sass and sarcasm. Watch the promo above.

Last week, it was revealed in a new interview that season 10 begins with Garlin's Murray being killed off.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” executive producer Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Executive producer Chris Bishop said the new episodes will feel like a “huge reboot," saying that they "have tons of momentum rolling into this new season."

Garlin left The Goldbergs in the middle of season 9 amid complaints about his behavior on set, resulting in investigations into various allegations about his conduct. The series continued to include Murray in storylines, working around the actor's absence through body doubles and camera trickery, which prompted viewer outrage.

The Goldbergs premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.